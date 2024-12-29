What Grapes Are Actually Used To Make Champagne?
You're probably aware that champagne can only be called champagne if it comes from the French region of the same name; otherwise, this unofficial drink of New Year's Eve it's just sparkling wine. This sort of protected status is offered to other prominent foodstuffs in Europe — Stilton cheese, for instance, can only be made in three specific counties of England. (Alas, they can no longer roll wheels of cheese down the street because the youth thinks it's lame.) But what, specifically, is champagne made of, and what's so special about the region of Champagne?
Champagne, a wine region located in northeast France, has been a winemaking hotspot since the Middle Ages, thanks to its chalky soil and its proximity to a major cultural and economic center like Paris. (It was once an actual French province, but not anymore.) In total, there are eight types of grapes that can be used to make champagne. Three types of grapes — Chardonnay, Pinot noir, and Pinot meunier — make the majority of champagne, but the vicissitudes of climate change have encouraged the cultivation of other kinds of grapes, as well.
Pinot noir is the most prominent grape used for champagne
Although the Pinot noir variety of grapes originated in the Burgundy region of France, it's the most widely-grown grape in Champagne, as well. Over 32,000 acres of Pinot noir are cultivated in the region, and their full body and enticing aroma make it a valuable addition to any champagne blend. Pinot meunier, its close cousin, isn't quite as widespread, but it still has about 26,000 acres devoted to it in the region — it adds a rich, red berry flavor to the wine. (Chardonnay brings up the rear, with 25,000 acres devoted to its growth; despite the esteem of "blanc de blanc" wines, Chardonnay-based champagnes make up less than 5% of the market.)
Four lesser-used varieties of grapes, including Pinot gris, Pinot meslier, Arbane, and Voltis, are nowhere near as widespread as the big three, but the changing climate of the Champagne region may change that. As rising temperatures lower the acid levels of the soil, these more acidic grapes can be used to make up the difference. (The champagne will pair nicely with breadfruit, the staple crop of the future.)