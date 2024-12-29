You're probably aware that champagne can only be called champagne if it comes from the French region of the same name; otherwise, this unofficial drink of New Year's Eve it's just sparkling wine. This sort of protected status is offered to other prominent foodstuffs in Europe — Stilton cheese, for instance, can only be made in three specific counties of England. (Alas, they can no longer roll wheels of cheese down the street because the youth thinks it's lame.) But what, specifically, is champagne made of, and what's so special about the region of Champagne?

Champagne, a wine region located in northeast France, has been a winemaking hotspot since the Middle Ages, thanks to its chalky soil and its proximity to a major cultural and economic center like Paris. (It was once an actual French province, but not anymore.) In total, there are eight types of grapes that can be used to make champagne. Three types of grapes — Chardonnay, Pinot noir, and Pinot meunier — make the majority of champagne, but the vicissitudes of climate change have encouraged the cultivation of other kinds of grapes, as well.