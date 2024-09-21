How Many Bottles Are In A Case Of Wine?

I don't know about you, but I've got a lot of friends who are wine enthusiasts — so much so that they prefer to buy their wine by the case and not by the bottle. It's not just because they love their cabernet sauvignon that much, but it's also because they can catch a potential price break whenever they buy it in bulk. Plus, a specialized wine retailer is also bound to take care of their wine stock better than a grocery store. That being said, if you're not a bulk wine drinker, you're probably wondering just how many bottles are in a standard case of wine.

A standard case contains 12 750-milliliter bottles, which comes out to about nine liters of the good stuff. A case can be a little bit on the heavy side, at 30 to 40 pounds, so you better haul that thing around carefully; you don't want to end up with a sore back. Note the word "standard," however, because that implies the existence of cases of wine that aren't the same size, and indeed, there are different sizes you might see when shopping for certain categories of wine.