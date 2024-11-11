Why Costco's USDA Prime Beef Is A Big Deal

Costco is one of those rare unicorns in the retail world: Not only does it offer fantastic savings to its club members, a terrific house brand in Kirkland Signature, and a killer food court (may the $1.50 hot dog combo never go away), the company also has a reputation for treating — and paying — its employees well. It's one of the many reasons shoppers love frequenting the big box chain — well, that and their selection of USDA prime beef.

While it's not a huge deal that Costco carries USDA prime, as many grocery stores do. After all, because of its business model, it can sell it for less than its supermarket competition, less than even Walmart per pound of meat. Costco also has meat cutters on-site, who trim the non-beefy parts (the fatty and gristly bits) off the steaks before weighing them, leaving customers with more meat per pound.

There is also the common practice of carbon monoxide spiking, which maintains the meat's appearance. It doesn't break any laws to spike meat with this gas (at least in this country), but it can be misleading and cause customers to buy meat that looks fresher than it really is. Costco, however, does not practice carbon monoxide spiking in its meat, including its USDA prime.