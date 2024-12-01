Here's Why Costco Changed Its Rotisserie Chicken Packaging

Costco's rotisserie chicken is a deal loved by meal preppers, busy families in need of an easy weeknight dinner, and pretty much anyone who eats chicken and has a membership to the warehouse chain. But before this beloved roasted poultry came in an easy to carry bag with a handle, it was packaged in a large plastic clamshell container.

Costco changed its packaging for the chicken earlier this year in an effort to cut down on its environmental impact, plastic use, and costs. The rotisserie chicken, sold for $5, is a bargain for customers, but it actually costs the company $40 million a year in gross revenue. Demand for them is so high Costco even opened a new chicken plant to keep up.

Like many other brands attempting to become more environmentally friendly in their operations, Costco set out new guidelines for packaging back in July 2023. The guidelines ask questions like, "Can less packaging be used?" or "Is the label clear about how consumers should dispose of the vessel?" And though the changes to the rotisserie chicken do fall in line with these guidelines, as with any change, there's bound to be some negative feedback.