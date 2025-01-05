10 Mistakes People Make When Freezing Steak

From ribeye and filet mignon to lesser-known cuts of steak like sirloin flap and eye of round, steak can be as diverse as the part of the animal it comes from. For instance, the ribeye features rich marbling and a buttery texture while the eye of round is a much leaner and tougher cut that's ideal for slow cooking. Whatever its origin, each cut features its own characteristics and culinary applications.

Steak is incredibly versatile, making it a must-have freezer staple. After all, next to a freshly butchered cut of meat, a frozen steak can be the next best thing. In fact, when handled and stored correctly, frozen steak can retain its flavor and texture exceptionally well. On the other hand, improperly frozen and stored meat can lose its quality, develop freezer burn, and even become unsafe to eat. To avoid these issues, it's important to be aware of a few common missteps that can ruin a perfectly good cut of meat.

Ready to learn more about what not to do when freezing meat? Check out our roundup of the most common mistakes people make when storing steak in the freezer.