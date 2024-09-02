What'll Happen If You Eat 2-Year-Old Frozen Meat?

Sometimes you're doing a deep dive into the freezer to clean out the old and make room for the new, and you come across some beautiful New York strip steaks that you totally forgot about. The date on the bag says they've been stored for about two years, and they cost a pretty penny, so what might happen if you go ahead and eat them? Likely nothing.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) lists a whole range of dates for frozen meats, including two to three months for cooked meats, three to four months for uncooked ground meat, and four to 12 months for uncooked roasts, steaks, and chops. For poultry, it's four months for cooked items, three to four months for uncooked giblets, 9 months for uncooked parts, and 12 months for uncooked whole pieces. However, the agency is quick to note that these ranges are "for quality only."

Freezers stop the spoiling process in its tracks entirely—the USDA guidelines refer to the quality of the meat once thawed. Speaking of thawing, the safest method is putting your meat in the refrigerator overnight. However, if you need dinner on the table the same day, you can microwave your meat on the defrost setting or place the package in a bowl of cold water.

