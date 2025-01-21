Here's What Makes The World's Most Expensive Burger Worth $6,000
These days, eating out at restaurants is an expensive ordeal. As inflation continues to not abate, finding an affordable meal can be hard, even at fast-food joints like McDonald's or Wendy's. While, as a consequence more people are opting to cook at home, it's always interesting to see how the "other half" live and spend their money. From golden toilets to mansions on the beach, there's a plethora of ways they can burn through their hard-earned cash, like dining at high-end restaurants.
Fine dining is on a whole other level, with dishes ranging from caviar to filet mignon, but sometimes even the rich crave simpler meals like hamburgers. Making a well-seasoned and flavorful burger is simple to achieve with the right tools, but when it comes to upping the ante, a restaurant named De Daltons in the Netherlands has everyone beat. For a cool $6,000, you can enjoy the world's most expensive hamburger with gold leaf and other haute ingredients.
What makes this burger so dang expensive?
One would think De Daltons has a menu full of expensive items for the 1%, but it turns out it's a rather humble burger joint with affordable prices. Like a lot of us during the pandemic, Chef Robbert Jan de Veen got crafty and made the "Golden Boy" burger. From Dom Pérignon and gold leaves in the buns to using wagyu beef for the patty, it's what the kids would call "extra."
He then used ingredients like duck egg mayo, king crab cooked in Puligny-Montrachet wine, caviar, white truffle, and Macallan Whisky and Kopi Luwak coffee-infused barbecue sauce. Crafted with 148 total ingredients, this burger reaches for the top shelf in every sense to justify its price tag.
Jan de Veen describes the overall flavor as "sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami," which sounds delicious. The goal behind creating such a menu item was to contribute funds to the poverty crisis in his country while also having the chance to be in the Guinness Book of World Records; he succeeded in doing both.