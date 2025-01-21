Here's What Makes The World's Most Expensive Burger Worth $6,000

These days, eating out at restaurants is an expensive ordeal. As inflation continues to not abate, finding an affordable meal can be hard, even at fast-food joints like McDonald's or Wendy's. While, as a consequence more people are opting to cook at home, it's always interesting to see how the "other half" live and spend their money. From golden toilets to mansions on the beach, there's a plethora of ways they can burn through their hard-earned cash, like dining at high-end restaurants.

Fine dining is on a whole other level, with dishes ranging from caviar to filet mignon, but sometimes even the rich crave simpler meals like hamburgers. Making a well-seasoned and flavorful burger is simple to achieve with the right tools, but when it comes to upping the ante, a restaurant named De Daltons in the Netherlands has everyone beat. For a cool $6,000, you can enjoy the world's most expensive hamburger with gold leaf and other haute ingredients.