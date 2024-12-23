Costco Grocery Products That Aren't Worth The Price

Let's discuss that moment of pure optimism in Costco's produce section. You know the one — where you're standing there, staring at a bag of spinach big enough to feed a family of 60 rabbits, thinking, "This is it. This is the week I become a salad person!" Oh, honey. We've all been there, and we all know how this story ends.

Those produce prices are seductive, aren't they? Like that enormous bag of avocados beckoning you with dreams of daily avocado toast and homemade guacamole. But unless you are running a smoothie bar or hosting a vegan convention, let's be real about how this plays out. One day, you are admiring your savvy shopping skills, and the next, you're playing "What's That Smell?" in your crisper drawer.

The cold, hard truth about Costco produce is that Mother Nature doesn't care about your bulk-buying ambitions. Those avocados are plotting against you, conspiring to ripen all at once like they're performing a synchronized swimming routine. You'll have exactly 17 minutes between rock-hard and brown mush to catch them at peak perfection.

And let's talk about that industrial-sized bag of spinach. Sure, it looks like a great deal until it transforms into green slime two days after you bought it. For most of us mere mortals who occasionally forget about our vegetables, sticking to smaller quantities from the regular grocery store is probably smarter. Unless you are feeding your toddler who thinks berries are better than candy, save yourself from the produce preservation panic.