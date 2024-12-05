The Costco Items You Should Always Be Price Checking

Costco, with its aisles chock full of bulk-packaged items, and its food court that waits for you each and every time to finish shopping so you can indulge in a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, is also known for saving you big-time money (knowing the secret meaning behind their price tags helps). But what if Costco doesn't always have the best deal on certain items?

You should actually price check products that cost $50 and over, because there is the likelihood that you can find them cheaper per ounce, per sheet, or however the item is measured, at a different store or even online via Amazon. One thing about Costco is that they do not price match, so if you find that Walmart sells what you want for less, and you want that price, you'll have to go to Walmart to get it. However, if you buy something at Costco and then see it for sale somewhere else for significantly less, you can usually always return the product to Costco, citing customer dissatisfaction thanks to their generous return policy, and then scoop it up for the cheaper price at the other retailer.