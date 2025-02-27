The Costco Cake Filling That Customers Can't Get Enough Of

As store-bought cakes go, there are a lot of fan favorites out there, including Whole Foods' Berry Chantilly Cake, which recently faced "skimpflation", and Trader Joe's mini sheet cakes. But, if there is one cake that rules them all, it just might be Costco's white cake with vanilla cheesecake mousse filling. The big box store brand also makes a delicious chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling, but it's that vanilla cheesecake mousse filling of the former that keeps fans going back to the cake again and again.

The filling is light and creamy with a signature tang that you'd expect from cheesecake. Combined with fluffy vanilla cake and sweet buttercream icing, the cake has reached icon status, with people flocking to Costco to pick them up for birthdays, weddings, and parties of all kinds. And with a price point of $24.99 for a half sheet size, it's an enormous bang for your buck. By the way, that size serves about 48 people.

While the company includes a list of ingredients on the packaging, it does read like a laundry list and doesn't specify which ingredients are for the mousse itself. Fortunately, many culinary sleuths have created copycat recipes for the filling and believe their recipes have gotten pretty close to what the original filling tastes like. Among the list of ingredients used in these dupes includes cream cheese, powdered sugar, heavy cream, and vanilla pudding mix.