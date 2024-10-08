Whole Foods' Customer-Favorite Chantilly Cake Faces 'Skimpflation'

These days, "shrinkflation" — when a company makes an item smaller, while keeping the same price or even increasing it — is everywhere. Its slightly lesser known brother, "skimpflation," a more subtle change for the worse in the quality of a product or its ingredients, is on the rise, and this has been nowhere more apparent than in the recent controversy about Whole Foods (under the ownership of Amazon). You see, it changed the recipe of its beloved Berry Chantilly Cake, for what many customers considered the worst — and social media put the grocery store chain on notice.

The cake, which is sold in individual slices and features mascarpone and cream, used to also include fresh berries stuffed between the layers. It was changed to instead include a thin layer of berry jam, with fruit on the side. One TikTok user, @culturework, also claimed that the slice of cake was much smaller than it had been, and their video, which has over 300,000 views, inspired many comments echoing @culturework's complaints over both the quality and the size of the cake.