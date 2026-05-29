What's New At Aldi In June 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
Aldi has a well-known reputation for offering customers affordable deals on suspiciously cheap meat and premium chocolate for a total steal throughout the year. Yet, the store might be even more famous for periodically releasing seasonal, limited-time products as Aldi Finds. Every so often, the discount grocery presents folks with something a little different than typical items found at Aldi, and they tend to fly off the shelves before you know it.
With the unofficial kickoff to summer just passed, Aldi is featuring many products in June that are a perfect complement to fun in the sun. Savory meats, refreshing beverages, and sweet treats are just a few of the things people will see being released intermittently in the coming month. If something on this list is calling your name, set yourself a reminder for when it's coming out so you don't miss the chance to give it a whirl.
The Grill Master Collection
If you're searching for some variety at your next cookout for an affordable price, Aldi's Grill Master Collection has you covered. The box set includes 7.37 pounds of protein: two skinless chicken breasts, two boneless pork chops, two bacon-wrapped top sirloin steaks, four New York strips, and eight burgers. It's available to customers on June 3, and for $64.99, it will be hard to find that kind of variety elsewhere at a similar price.
Sundae Shoppe Stracciatella Dipped Sandwich Cookies
Nothing beats an appetizing dessert after chowing down on grilled meats, and Aldi's seasonal Sundae Shoppe ice cream sandwich cookies that rival Trader Joe's version will be in stores June 3. The Stracciatella Dipped Sandwich Cookies feature chocolate chip ice cream between two cocoa cookies coated in a hazelnut and wafer-speckled chocolate coating. A box of six only costs $3.99, so you can grab a few without breaking the bank.
VitaLife Organic Electrolytes Spritzer
One thing you've got to have in the summer is a cold, refreshing beverage. If you're going for something non-alcoholic as opposed to Aldi's award-winning under-$10 chardonnay, the VitaLife Organic Electrolytes Spritzers that come out on June 3 might be just what you need. Staying hydrated with the power of electrolytes is as easy as choosing between two refreshing flavors, Sparkling Lemonade or Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade, and each can costs only $1.79.
Bremer Ranch Pickle Chips
Aldi has your fried food craving covered starting June 3 when it releases its Bremer Ranch Pickle Chips. The tangy pickles are coated in a ranch-flavored breading, and with roughly 54 pieces in each box, $6.19 gets you about six generous servings. While you can't make fried dough in the air fryer, these little gems are perfect for everyone's favorite time-saving appliance. If you don't have an air fryer, they can also be prepared in the oven in 14 to 16 minutes.
Clancy's Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream or Honey Jalapeño Ridged Potato Chips
Whether you're at an outdoor cookout or staying in to catch the latest flick, potato chips are always a go-to side or snacking option. Aldi is releasing two flavors of ridged chips on June 10: Clancy's Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream and Clancy's Honey Jalapeño, for those who want a little heat in every bite. Each 9-ounce bag costs just $2.19, making it a steal for whatever snacking occasion presents itself.
Bremer Pizza Rollups
Another tasty nosh coming from Bremer won't hit the shelves until June 10, but it should be worth the wait. Two flavors of pizza rollups, pepperoni and a meatless margherita, are both stuffed with pizza sauce and creamy mozzarella cheese. The latter version also features parmesan cheese, while the pepperoni variety comes with parm and Monterey Jack to complement the most popular pizza topping. $4.99 gets you about six servings per box.
Aldi Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots
If you ever thought tater tots could use a sweet upgrade, Aldi will have just what you're looking for beginning June 17. That's the day Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots will be presented as the latest Aldi Find. At only $3.99 a bag, you can eat them by the handful or fancy them up a bit by skewering them and making a tasty handheld tater tot kebab appetizer.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Bao Buns
On June 17, Fusia Asian Inspirations Bao Buns are hitting the Aldi shelves. Folks can choose between Teriyaki Chicken and BBQ Flavored Pork, each containing four bao buns for $4.99. They can be steamed in about five minutes or microwaved in as little as 45 seconds, making them an ideal snack when time is of the essence.
Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato
Even people who don't know exactly what the difference is between gelato and ice cream will be excited to see Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato become an Aldi Find on June 17. Three distinct flavors will be available: Mint Chocolate, Salted Caramel Peanut Crunch, and a mouthwatering Dubai Style Chocolate featuring chopped pistachios and a pistachio sauce. At just $3.99 a pint, these are sure to sell out fast.
Breakfast Best Blueberry or Apple Cinnamon Stuffed Waffles
June Aldi Finds aren't all snacks and desserts. On June 17, Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles will be released in two fruity flavors. The Apple Cinnamon version contains four maple-cinnamon brioche waffles packed with an apple and cinnamon filling, and the Blueberry variety features a sweet blueberry filling inside a butter-forward brioche waffle. It's a great way to start the day at just $4.99 per box.
Specially Selected Brioche Pretzel Rolls
If you're looking for a break from average burger buns and plain sandwich bread, keep June 24 marked on your calendar. That's when Specially Selected Brioche Pretzel Rolls grace the shelves as the latest Aldi Find. Each bag contains six sweet and savory rolls for $4.59, proving you don't have to pay through the nose to enjoy an upscale burger or sandwich.
Sundae Shoppe Tiny Cones
Rounding out June's Aldi Finds is a bite-sized take on something no summer is complete without. Sundae Shoppe Tiny Cones are a vanilla-flavored dessert accompanied by chocolate and hazelnut that folks can pop in their mouths and enjoy in one bite. A pack of 12 will be priced at just $3.99 beginning June 24, making it an affordable sweet treat you won't want to sleep on.