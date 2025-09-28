Why You Can't Make Fried Dough In Your Air Fryer

It sometimes seems like there is nothing an air fryer can't do. Egg toast in the morning? No problem. Homemade potato chips for a movie night snack? Easy peasy. It can even ripen unripe bananas in a pinch. Yet, an air fryer isn't quite a jack-of-all-trades. If you have a hankering for a taste of the fair and fried dough is calling your name, you're much better off cooking it the traditional way.

According to Lynne Just, chef and consumer test kitchen manager at Hamilton Beach, only a bona fide deep fryer can handle some types of pastries. "Air fryers can get dough crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, creating a satisfying texture that mimics traditional frying," she said. "However, deep frying imparts a rich golden color, ultra-crunchy crust, and slightly chewy bites that air fryers can't replicate."

She emphasized that assessment by explaining the difference between cooking a beloved pastry in an air fryer versus a traditional fryer. "For example, if you were to deep fry a donut, it would be completely surrounded by hot oil," Just said. "This quickly seals the exterior, locking in moisture and creating a golden, crispy crust with a soft, fluffy interior. The oil also contributes to a richer flavor and mouthfeel."

And herein lies the problem: An air fryer doesn't actually fry food. "In contrast, an air fryer relies on circulating hot air, which doesn't conduct heat as effectively or evenly as oil," Just explained. "As a result, donuts may brown unevenly, develop a drier exterior, or even appear done on the outside while remaining undercooked inside." In addition, "Air frying also tends to pull moisture from the dough too quickly, leading to a dense or dry interior."