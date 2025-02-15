Can You Really Make Pie In An Air Fryer?
While the air fryer has become a permanent staple in home kitchens for its ability to cook many different types of meals, this appliance is still very much like a convection oven. Because convection ovens can be used to make pie, it is therefore correct to assume that you can make a pie in your air fryer. These devices work by blowing around hot air within a small space, and that air hits the food from several directions in a constant process, allowing time-pressed cooks to create food that looks like it has been fried perfectly with little to no oil.
This method also means food cooks faster, cutting minutes off the time for a pie, and so the benefits of using an air fryer are the time it saves and the crispy crust the pie will have when fully cooked. Fruit pies usually take about an hour in the oven, but you can bake a pie in 15-25 minutes in an air fryer. Another benefit is energy usage and heat concerns in hot weather. An oven takes a lot of energy, and cooking a pie for an hour will turn a kitchen into a hot box. An air fryer can quell a pie craving without raising the electric bill or turning the kitchen into a sauna. The larger air fryers that resemble a toaster oven are better suited for baking pies; however, you can bake mini pies in the smaller air fryers.
What you need to know before making a pie in your air fryer
You may need to take some precautions to bake a pie in an air fryer successfully. First, consider the crust. The constant heat circulation from the countertop confection oven can darken a pie crust long before the pie is done. You can prevent this by putting the pie in a fluted pie pan and cutting the overhanging crust. If you want a pie in a traditional crust, consider placing foil over the edges to slow the browning. Do not overfill the crust, as that will lead to undercooking and the need for additional time in the air fryer.
Overfilling may also lead to spillage and the need to clean the air fryer — a dreaded task for most convection cooks. You can also prevent a soggy bottom on your pie by poking it with a fork before filling it with the pie filling, which is called docking. It's used to release steam and prevent a pie crust from buckling. Poking a few slits into the top of the pie will also release steam in the air fryer.