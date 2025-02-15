Can You Really Make Pie In An Air Fryer?

While the air fryer has become a permanent staple in home kitchens for its ability to cook many different types of meals, this appliance is still very much like a convection oven. Because convection ovens can be used to make pie, it is therefore correct to assume that you can make a pie in your air fryer. These devices work by blowing around hot air within a small space, and that air hits the food from several directions in a constant process, allowing time-pressed cooks to create food that looks like it has been fried perfectly with little to no oil.

This method also means food cooks faster, cutting minutes off the time for a pie, and so the benefits of using an air fryer are the time it saves and the crispy crust the pie will have when fully cooked. Fruit pies usually take about an hour in the oven, but you can bake a pie in 15-25 minutes in an air fryer. Another benefit is energy usage and heat concerns in hot weather. An oven takes a lot of energy, and cooking a pie for an hour will turn a kitchen into a hot box. An air fryer can quell a pie craving without raising the electric bill or turning the kitchen into a sauna. The larger air fryers that resemble a toaster oven are better suited for baking pies; however, you can bake mini pies in the smaller air fryers.