Unripe Bananas? Grab Your Air Fryer For A Quick Fix

Not everyone owns an air fryer, but most kitchens do come equipped with ovens. If you can cook something in an air fryer, there's a good chance you can bake it as well — air fryers are basically countertop convection ovens, after all. This also applies to ripening bananas, although it will take a bit longer as you'll need to preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and it may take up to an hour for the bananas to blacken. The longer you cook them, though, the better the flavor will be. Another upside to the oven is that you can soften multiple bananas at a time.

What about the microwave? It's possible, though you're still limited by space. For speed softening, microwave your bananas in 30-second intervals for a few minutes. First, however, poke a few holes in the skin with a fork so the steam can escape and you don't wind up with exploding banana bombs.

If you have enough time, the absolute best way to ripen bananas for flavor and texture is to use a brown paper bag. Once you've bagged the bananas, fold the top down to keep the bag closed, then let them sit at room temperature for about two days as the ethylene gas they release ripens them on their own. Here, the skins shouldn't blacken but will instead develop a few dark spots, as is common for ripe bananas. The bananas will also stay firm, so they'll do well in that banana split or for slicing up to make banana pudding.