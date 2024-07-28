This Fruit Is The Secret To Ripening Avocados Quickly

Uh oh. You were planning to make guacamole for a party tomorrow, but your Instacart shopper got you all unripe avocados. Short of driving out and buying already-ripe ones (who has time for that in their busy day?), what can you do? As it happens, the answer may already be on your counter.

If you're confronted with this situation, try putting your unripe avocado in a brown paper bag with a banana or two. If you're ripening multiple avocados, you will require multiple bananas, as well as a bigger bag (like a brown paper grocery bag, versus a lunch bag). Then all you can do is wait. If you're ripening totally unripe avocados, expect this trick to take about two days. However, if they're already starting to soften up a bit, this process can take as little as 24 hours to a day and a half. To check, give the bottom of the avocado a little squeeze to test for ripeness.

Bananas aren't the only fruit that can help with this method. Some have found that apples work just as well (if not slightly better), and others have tried the same technique with kiwi, though with less efficacious results. Another way to further boost your avocado's ripening is to put both fruits into a closed paper bag and sit it in a sunny window. The heat from the sun will speed up the process.

