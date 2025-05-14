Are Air Fryer Liners Ever Worth Using?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once you purchase an air fryer, you might think you're all set, but no; it turns out there's a world of air fryer accessories you'll probably be prompted to buy. (Those darn pop-up ads, there's no keeping secrets from them.) There are air fryer racks which can help you reheat bacon to make it crispy again as well as air fryer grill pans which come in handy if you're planning to use the appliance for smash burgers. There's even air fryer-specific baking pans that help you turn out a better batch of air fryer brownies. Air fryer liners are also a thing, but are they necessary? Cathy Yoder, who shares air fryer recipes on her website Empowered Cooks and the author of "Air Fryer Recipes Cookbook," thinks they're a must-have.

"There are a few foods that I don't use a liner for," Yoder told The Takeout. "Like bacon or chicken thighs or anything that tends to be more greasy. Using a liner for these items traps grease with the food instead of letting it fall through." These are the exception to the rule, though. She went on to say, "Almost any other food item I love using my paper liners for because it makes for an easy clean up and it's much easier to maneuver the food."