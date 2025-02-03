Can You Really Bake Brownies In The Air Fryer?

Air fryers are all the rage these days and for good reason. It's a relatively hassle-free way to achieve the perfect bake on a huge variety of foods. Everything from cooking an entire steak to reheating a slice of pizza – air fryers can pretty much do it all. You could read every instruction manual and air frying blog and there would still be an entire world of hacks and recipes for you to discover. We know these handy little appliances can be used for baking cheesecake, but did you you can air fry brownies, too?

Whether you enjoy a boxed brownie mix or prefer making them completely from scratch, your air fryer will do what it does best: bake. For baking box mix-brownies in the air fryer, follow the instructions on the packet until the batter is ready. Then, transfer the batter into a small aluminum or Pyrex baking pan (depending on the size of your air fryer) and bake at 330 degrees Fahrenheit for about 36 minutes, checking periodically. While it may sound like yet another effective way to utilize your favorite kitchen tool, there are a few downsides to air fryer brownies.