11 Mistakes You're Making When Reheating Foods In The Air Fryer

An air fryer works like a mini convection oven. At its most basic, the appliance features a fast-acting electric heating element, which heats up the air inside the device. A fan then circulates the hot air around the food, giving it a crispy outer layer normally associated with frying. The food is usually placed in a perforated cooking basket, which lets any excess grease drain away from the cooking area.

Air fryers are great for meal prep, provided you know how to use them. They don't just reduce cooking time but also allow you to cook multiple ingredients with minimal oil. Air fryers are also energy efficient, heating up faster and using less energy than conventional ovens or deep-fryers. This is precisely what makes them ideal for reheating leftovers. Not only are they fast, but if used properly, they will leave your food delicious and crispy rather than soggy like a microwave.

Ready to take your air fryer game to the next level? Take a look at our roundup of the most common reheating mistakes and how to avoid them.