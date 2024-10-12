Can You Make Smash Burgers In An Air Fryer?
With a variety of cooking settings and accessories, you can cook just about anything in an air fryer. Their ease of use and efficiency allow for cooking everything from succulent pot roasts and juicy chicken to sweet snacks and tasty smash burgers. Yes, you read that right — you can smash burgers in an air fryer.
These thin, flavorful patties covered in onions, cheese, and other toppings are easy to cook and can be found everywhere from Jack in the Box to Shake Shack to Smash Burger. But if you've got a craving for a smash burger at home, pull out your trusty air fryer and get to work. What you'll end up with are delicious patties you can customize any way you want. Since your smash burger-making options extend as far as your imagination can take you. You may just find that air fryer smash burgers become your new go-to meal.
The perfect air fryer smash burger
Before you get started, know that smash burgers cook differently on a griddle or in a pan than they do in an air fryer. But you'll be able to cook them consistently and more healthily (as the grease will drip off) without sacrificing any of their signature crispy texture or great taste. After preheating your air fryer (375 degrees Fahrenheit is recommended), form your patties and get them seasoned to your liking. Once you place your ground beef balls in the air fryer take out a spatula and get smashing. This makes your burgers thin and irresistibly crispy on the outside.
Your burgers only need to cook for about five minutes (or a little longer, depending on your preference) and you can add cheese on top during the final minute to get it nice and melty. Place it on your bun of choice and enjoy! If you're making air fryer smash burgers for the first time, start with standard cheeseburgers and experiment from there. The next time you make 'em, you can get face and make mushroom and Swiss burgers, spicy jalapeño or scrumptious bacon cheeseburgers.