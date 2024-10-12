Can You Make Smash Burgers In An Air Fryer?

With a variety of cooking settings and accessories, you can cook just about anything in an air fryer. Their ease of use and efficiency allow for cooking everything from succulent pot roasts and juicy chicken to sweet snacks and tasty smash burgers. Yes, you read that right — you can smash burgers in an air fryer.

These thin, flavorful patties covered in onions, cheese, and other toppings are easy to cook and can be found everywhere from Jack in the Box to Shake Shack to Smash Burger. But if you've got a craving for a smash burger at home, pull out your trusty air fryer and get to work. What you'll end up with are delicious patties you can customize any way you want. Since your smash burger-making options extend as far as your imagination can take you. You may just find that air fryer smash burgers become your new go-to meal.