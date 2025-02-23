How To Reheat Bacon For That First-Day Crispiness
Bacon is a cured meat that's hard to resist, partly because of its sweet, smoky flavor but equally due to its crispy texture. It's all about mouthfeel — and no, that's not just a pretentious way to say taste. For me, the loud crunch when I bite into bacon is what makes it so satisfying. Whether you're cooking up a big classic American breakfast where bacon is a key player, or just feeding a crowd at a barbecue, it's easy to overestimate and end up with some leftovers. But cold bacon often loses its crunch, and crisping it back up can be a challenge. That's where the magical air fryer comes in.
Just as you can cook bacon in the air fryer, you can also reheat it to refresh its crispy texture. It's as simple as adding a single layer of bacon into the preheated air fryer basket or rack, and reheating it at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit for a minute or two each side. It's a good idea to check on the bacon regularly, since thinner pieces will crisp back up sooner. Drain any excess oil onto a paper towel, and voilà! Bacon so crispy that people will won't believe it hasn't been freshly cooked.
Why the air fryer is best for reheating bacon
Because air fryers circulate hot air to cook and reheat food, they remove moisture while heating all surfaces of the food. This is what will make your bacon crispy again, as it takes away any sogginess. Air fryers are also great at distributing the heat around evenly, which means that each part of the bacon will be reheated in a more consistent way.
The air fryer rack ensures that any excess fat drips to the bottom of the basket, rather than pooling around the bacon, which will help revive its irresistible crunch. If you do notice any pooled fat on the top side of the bacon, simply flip it over with tongs to allow the fat to drain. Keep the grease to make bacon flavored popcorn, to fry eggs in, or for sauteing Brussels sprouts.
This handy kitchen appliance is also much smaller than your oven, so it will take far less time to get your bacon nice and crispy again. Even the clean-up is straightforward, since you can easily wipe off the excess grease with a paper towel, and many air fryer baskets are dishwasher-safe. Just avoid the common air fryer reheating mistakes of overcrowding and not preheating, and you'll have crispy bacon again quicker than you can say 'crunch'.