How To Reheat Bacon For That First-Day Crispiness

Because air fryers circulate hot air to cook and reheat food, they remove moisture while heating all surfaces of the food. This is what will make your bacon crispy again, as it takes away any sogginess. Air fryers are also great at distributing the heat around evenly, which means that each part of the bacon will be reheated in a more consistent way.

The air fryer rack ensures that any excess fat drips to the bottom of the basket, rather than pooling around the bacon, which will help revive its irresistible crunch. If you do notice any pooled fat on the top side of the bacon, simply flip it over with tongs to allow the fat to drain. Keep the grease to make bacon flavored popcorn, to fry eggs in, or for sauteing Brussels sprouts.

This handy kitchen appliance is also much smaller than your oven, so it will take far less time to get your bacon nice and crispy again. Even the clean-up is straightforward, since you can easily wipe off the excess grease with a paper towel, and many air fryer baskets are dishwasher-safe. Just avoid the common air fryer reheating mistakes of overcrowding and not preheating, and you'll have crispy bacon again quicker than you can say 'crunch'.