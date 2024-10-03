The Make-Or-Break Step You Can't Forget When Air Frying Bacon

Air fryers have revolutionized the cooking game since they arrived in the 2010s, but there is still so much to learn about the quick and easy appliance. While there are plenty of useful tips and tricks for perfecting your favorite air-fried meals, the longer air fryers are around, the more they seem to be capable of.

One thing that many people have had a difficult time accomplishing with their air fryers in the past was cooking bacon within them. Because of how quickly bacon fat burns while on a hot and dry surface, your air fryer is likely to start producing an excessive amount of smoke, something nobody wants when cooking breakfast in the morning.

While many believed the only way to stop this was by air-frying bacon at low heat for a longer time or simply making bacon on the stove instead, these are not the only ways to keep your smoke detector from throwing a tantrum. In fact, by simply adding some water to the bottom of your air fryer, you could save yourself from a massive headache in the kitchen when cooking up your savory snack.