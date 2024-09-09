The Odd Bread Hack To Stop Onion Chopping Tears

Onions are supposed to make you cry. The beloved members of the allium genus evolved noxious fumes — the result of a complex chemical reaction — to ward off pests. Evolution didn't account for how good onions taste when they're roasted, sautéed, or deep-fried, though. Humans don't care. We eat them anyway.

Advertisement

That said, we're not immune to the plant's defenses. Many cooks use onions daily, but cutting them is still a frustrating, even painful, ordeal. Scientists are working on developing a fume-free onion, but for now, we're stuck with hacks and folk remedies. Many have been around for hundreds of years. Some are based on science, others seem more like superstition.

One of the odder hacks involves holding a piece of bread in your mouth while you work. While the suggestion sounds like superstition, some people rave about it. Others claim it's bunk. Bloggers, influencers, and message board commenters are pretty evenly split. But sometimes unexpected food hacks just work, so I had to put it to the test.

Advertisement