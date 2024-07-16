For Perfectly Sliced Cheese, Turn To An Unexpected Utensil

Your fork has another purpose when cutting cheese. How often have you tried slicing a block, only to have it slide around the cutting board, putting your fingers in danger? You can actually use a fork to hold your cheese in place while you cut it (after marking the little guidelines with the tines, naturally). Just slide the tines into the cheese near the opposite end from which you're starting to cut and hold securely. You can adjust the fork placement as necessary.

Advertisement

Let's say you need some grated cheese, but you've just moved and your grater is nowhere to be found (and it's not in the box marked "kitchen"). Grab your fork, because we have another "grate" hack for you. You're going to hold the block of cheese firmly with one hand, and with the other, take the fork and place the tines at the top of the block. Scrape them down along the side of the cheese; you'll end up with uniform little cheese squiggles that work as shredded cheese. It'll do in a pinch!