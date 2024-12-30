The Oil Swap You Need For Extra Savory Popcorn

While the easiest way to make popcorn is to throw a bag into the microwave, there's a certain retro charm to doing it the old fashioned way, with a frying pan. (In fact, you can even pop microwave popcorn on the stovetop, if you want to give it a try). Not only is it a fun way to make the snack, but it can be an economical choice, since bags of popping corn tend to be quite cheap. What's more, you can also save on oil and make your popcorn super savory by using leftover bacon grease as a popping medium.

To make popcorn with bacon grease, you'll use one part fat to two parts popcorn. Heat the fat in a dutch oven or deep, heavy, lidded frying pan over a burner set to medium-high, then add the corn kernels. Give the pan a shake — don't pick it up off the stove, just shake it back and forth like you're Julia Child making an omelet, since the pan needs to remain in contact with the heat. Then let it sit until you hear the corn begin to pop. At this point, start shaking it again, and keep shaking until the popping dies down.

By the way, this same method will also work with beef tallow and chicken or duck fat, if you've got any of these kicking around the fridge. These ingredients all have a smoke point high enough to withstand the medium-high heat necessary to get popcorn to pop.