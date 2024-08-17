Can You Make Microwave Popcorn Without A Microwave?

Not just a movie-theater must-have, popcorn — aka popped corn — is a miracle of natural bounty and human inventiveness. It was the indigenous inhabitants of the Americas who figured out that, when heated, the humble corn kernel would explode out of its shell, transforming from a hard little pebble into something airy and edible. Nutritious, too: A whole grain, after all, popcorn might reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases (though admittedly its health value diminishes when you drown it in butter and salt). Though the Iroquois people found that they could achieve this amazing transformation using hot sand and ceramic vessels, today we've got a variety of techniques, from the stovetop to the air popper to the microwave, a technology that enabled the ubiquitous bags of microwave popcorn that many of us grew up eating.

Microwave is undoubtedly easiest to prepare — unless, of course, you don't have the machine in question. What then? Actually, it's no great obstacle: You can easily pop microwave popcorn without a microwave. All you need is a hot stove and a covered pan. Trust us: It's that easy.