Is The Air Fryer The Best Tool For Homemade Potato Chips?

It often seems like there is nothing an air fryer can't do. But the real question might be, is it always the best option? Your air fryer can easily toast nuts in a jiffy, and it can make deliciously crispy baked potatoes, but what if you wanted to turn those spuds into appetizing chips? Well, according to Chloe Hammond, the head chef at Asana Lodge, not only does your air fryer do a stellar job, but it should be your go-to option.

Now, that's not to say that going the traditional route and deep-frying potato slices wouldn't perhaps generate the nearest approximation to what you typically purchase in the supermarket, but the benefits associated with using an air fryer for the job make up for any loss of deep-fried flavor. "A deep fryer gives the closest to shop-bought crisps, but an air fryer is healthier, cleaner, and easier to manage," Hammond said. "It uses very little oil, cooks evenly with good airflow, and avoids the faff of hot oil splattering everywhere."

Still, using an air fryer to make potato chips does have its drawbacks, one being that you will have to cook multiple batches if you want them to come out crispy. "The biggest pitfall is overcrowding," Hammond said. "If you pile too many slices in, they'll steam instead of crisp." And that's not the only caveat to making potato chips in an air fryer. Hammond added, "Uneven slicing is another issue; thicker bits stay soft while thinner bits overcook." The easiest way to create uniform slices is to use a mandoline, such as the Gramercy Mandoline Food Slicer on Amazon. However, the easiest way to cut thin potato chips without a mandoline is by using a vegetable peeler, which still works wonders in a pinch.