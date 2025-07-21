For The Easiest Toasted Nuts, Pop Them In The Air Fryer

Whether you're eating nuts as a snack or incorporating them into recipes, toasting them boosts their taste to another level. The heat brings out and deepens nuts' flavor in a matter of minutes. The most common ways to toast nuts at home are in the oven or a skillet. But while there are some things you should never put in an air fryer, Vivian Villa, chef and founder of Villa's Authentic Sauces and UnButter, told The Takeout it's the best way to toast nuts.

Villa shared, "Toasting nuts in an air fryer is ideal since the hot air is circulated evenly around the inside of the unit, toasting the nuts evenly." An oven takes longer, and it's common for nuts toasted in stovetop skillets to be irregularly browned and burn easily. She explained: "Toasting on the stove requires constant watching and stirring to toast evenly, since the heat source is only on the pan."

Villa said to use the air fryer's instructions as a guide for toasting temperature and time in the fryer, but that times will vary according to the size of the nuts, and can range from a low of two minutes for a pine nut to 10 minutes for the largest ones. Online recipes for air frying nuts are in the 300 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit range. She also had some pointers: "Overfilling of the basket will result in uneven roasting and longer time due to restricted air flow. Also, the nuts should be stirred half way through cook time to ensure even toasting throughout the batch."