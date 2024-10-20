Test Your Strength And Shell Pecans By Hand With One Trick

Whether you're at a ballgame, sitting in front of a roaring fire, or hiking in the mountains, nuts are the perfect portable snack that can be enjoyed at any time. That's especially true of pecans, the delicious and famously hard-shelled nuts that are packed full of vitamins, can give your immune system a needed boost and even make a quasi-crunchy latte mix-in at Starbucks.

But those pecan shells can be famously tough to crack. Sure, you can feed them through a nutcracker or crack them with a pair of pliers. But if you're looking to truly test your strength, you can shell pecans by hand. It's not always easy, but it's a tried-and-true method that's been used since before the creation of the United States.

So take a few deep breaths, get your hands ready, and prepare to do some good old-fashioned nut cracking. Once you've cracked a few of them, you can sit back with your favorite wine (we recommend red, not white) and enjoy the tasty combo of wine and nuts together.