Why You Shouldn't Pair White Wine With Nuts

There are a lot of snack foods that taste lovely with a glass of crisp, cool white wine. Potato chips (see how our favorites ranked), popcorn, briny olives, and even chips with guacamole taste fantastic with a bright wine. And while you might even include a bowl of nuts in this picture, there may be a better way to go. The Takeout recently spoke with master sommelier and editor-in-chief of Planet Grape Wine Review, Catherine Fallis, who believes that, when it comes to pairing wines with nuts, reds are a much better choice.

She noted, "Nuts are bold, rich and oily [without] salt or added seasonings. Most whites and rosé wines are too delicate and their flavors and silky textures would be lost. Red wines have more 'bite' if you will, usually from time spent in [the] barrel, and therefore are on more even footing." If it's white wine you want, however, Fallis suggests giving some unconventional pairings a try for some surprisingly delicious results — "french fries and champagne; Doritos and riesling; Cheetos and rosé."

Fallis also specified that happy hour-favorite, mixed nuts, which typically include peanuts, walnuts, cashews, almonds, and pecans, "are rich enough to move into lighter reds, such as bardolino from Italy or pinot noir from Chile." By the way, if you don't finish those mixed nuts, you can use them to make homemade orgeat.

