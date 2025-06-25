12 Things You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer

Even though convection cooking, where hot air is used to prepare food, has been around for a while, air fryers are a relatively recent invention. The first air fryer was released on the market by Philips Electronics in 2010, along with the bold claim that it cooked foods with up to 80% less fat than traditional frying methods. It wasn't long before air fryers became a kitchen staple, gaining popularity in step with the trend of healthy eating.

Aside from requiring little to no oil, air fryers are compact, fast, and user-friendly. They are also extremely versatile, making them suitable for preparing everything from french fries and chicken wings to roasted veggies. That said, not every food can be air fried. Some types of recipes just don't fare well in the fast-circulating air environment of an air fryer. Whether too lightweight, too big, or too moist, cooking certain foods in an air fryer can lead to lackluster meals and a sticky mess, or even damage the appliance.

Ready to find out what is off-limits for your air fryer? Check out our list of the things you should keep away from this modern-day appliance!