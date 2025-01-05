Add A Burst Of Citrus To Your Popcorn For A Whole New World Of Flavor

Popcorn is a snack that I enjoy best when it's accompanied by some kind of extra sauce or topping. While Ina Garten opts for a savory blend of butter, parmesan, chili powder, and salt on her microwaved popcorn, others prefer a more radical alteration to the famous movie snack. This could come in the form of added hot sauce or chocolate drizzle. But, most recently, a lesser-explored taste combination has caught the attention of popcorn lovers.

Many TikTok creators now swear by adding lemon to their popcorn. Apparently, the sour nature of the citrus blends incredibly well with the saltiness of the popcorn. While some choose to add lemon juice straight into their bowl, other connoisseurs zest the fruit and mix it with sprinkling salt, butter, or seasoning powder to get an additional kick of sour and crunchy delight. (Just remember to use unwaxed lemons if you plan to grate the peel into your food.)