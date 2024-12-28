The Kitchen Gadget You Need For Easy Homemade Croutons
Croutons are arguably the best part of any salad, and store-bought ones don't seem to hit the spot like homemade versions do. Rather than baking croutons in the oven, try using an air fryer to upgrade the process entirely. Air fryers seem to be this end-all gadget that can make cooking easier, and preparing croutons is no exception to that generalization.
Most sources will tell you that stale bread is the best option for making crispy croutons, and while that is true, using fresher bread can result in croutons that are a little soft on the inside, which tastes amazing to some. Either way, your air fryer will be your recipe's best friend from now on. Preparing fresh croutons with an air fryer is pretty simple: If you have some bread, oil (or butter), and an air fryer, you're already practically done making the croutons. After chopping your bread into squares with a serrated knife, toss them in a mixture of oil and seasonings. On TikTok, @jzeats mentions that she uses anything from salt and pepper to "everything" seasoning. From there, you pop them in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) for 4 minutes.
Endless possibilities for croutons
Tasting even better than any version you'll buy at the store, homemade croutons are not just a tasty topping. They're also a great way to stop wasting bread. Instead of throwing out that half loaf of sourdough that you regret forgetting about, you can make croutons. Plus, there's no rule stating that you have to eat them on top of a salad. Depending on what spices you have lying around, this crouton recipe can be dolled up to imitate a variety of snacks. Tossed in onion powder and garlic, homemade croutons taste suspiciously similar to Funyuns.
At this point, everyone seems to know that air fryers are something like God's gift to the universe, solving all the problems when you know how to use them to the fullest. Even celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton have produced their own signature models. Who knows how far this particular appliance will end up taking our favorite recipes? For now, we are certain that air-fried croutons are the way to go when you want to get the job done quickly and efficiently.