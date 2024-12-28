The Kitchen Gadget You Need For Easy Homemade Croutons

Croutons are arguably the best part of any salad, and store-bought ones don't seem to hit the spot like homemade versions do. Rather than baking croutons in the oven, try using an air fryer to upgrade the process entirely. Air fryers seem to be this end-all gadget that can make cooking easier, and preparing croutons is no exception to that generalization.

Most sources will tell you that stale bread is the best option for making crispy croutons, and while that is true, using fresher bread can result in croutons that are a little soft on the inside, which tastes amazing to some. Either way, your air fryer will be your recipe's best friend from now on. Preparing fresh croutons with an air fryer is pretty simple: If you have some bread, oil (or butter), and an air fryer, you're already practically done making the croutons. After chopping your bread into squares with a serrated knife, toss them in a mixture of oil and seasonings. On TikTok, @jzeats mentions that she uses anything from salt and pepper to "everything" seasoning. From there, you pop them in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) for 4 minutes.