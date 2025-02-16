Can You Make Soup In An Air Fryer?

Instead of adding liquids, try tossing other ingredients into the air fryer to prep them for your stew. For example, you could use an air fryer to roast butternut squash and other vegetables, creating a rich caramelized flavor that adds depth to your broth. A quick 20-minute air fry leaves you with perfectly browned vegetables that you might be tempted to snack on before they even make it into the pot. Once blended with your broth on the stove, you'll have a silky, smooth soup.

This method also works wonders for the veggies in a homemade spiced pumpkin soup, giving you that rich, creamy texture everyone craves. But don't stop at squash and pumpkin. You can also use this technique for roasted red pepper soup, or use the air fryer to cook cauliflower before blending it with stock and a little heavy cream. The possibilities are limitless for hearty vegetable soups.

Want to add some crunch to your dish? Air fry some bread to make croutons or crispy bread dippers. Just a few minutes in the air fryer will turn your bread into golden perfection, adding a satisfying texture to top your soup. Or you could toss some mixed seeds and chopped nuts with oil and briefly air fry them for a crispy soup topper instead. So whether you're cooking vegetables or creating crispy garnishes, the air fryer can be a handy tool for creating mouthwatering soup. Just make sure you follow the basic air fryer rules – including no liquids allowed.