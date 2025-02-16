Can You Make Soup In An Air Fryer?
Air Fryers have become a go-to kitchen essential for many people in recent years. You can use an air fryer for all sorts of unique foods — even to air fry cucumbers, if you so desire. With this kind of versatility, it's tempting to think you can cook just about anything in one, even soup. But while using an air fryer for liquids may sound like a fun experiment, it's not recommended. Air fryers are designed for frying or baking, so liquids in the basket can splatter or cause bubbling, leakage, and even damage your machine.
The beauty of air fryers lies in their ability to cook without much moisture. They work by circulating hot air, making them perfect for crisping up foods without adding lots of extra fats. Introducing liquids can create safety hazards, especially if they're anywhere near the electrical parts, and can risk breaking the machine. Plus, many air fryer baskets have holes in and just aren't equipped for soups or sauces. But, while soup itself isn't air fryer-friendly, there's still plenty of room for creativity when it comes to using the appliance to prep your soup ingredients.
Use an air fryer to cook ingredients but not the actual soup
Instead of adding liquids, try tossing other ingredients into the air fryer to prep them for your stew. For example, you could use an air fryer to roast butternut squash and other vegetables, creating a rich caramelized flavor that adds depth to your broth. A quick 20-minute air fry leaves you with perfectly browned vegetables that you might be tempted to snack on before they even make it into the pot. Once blended with your broth on the stove, you'll have a silky, smooth soup.
This method also works wonders for the veggies in a homemade spiced pumpkin soup, giving you that rich, creamy texture everyone craves. But don't stop at squash and pumpkin. You can also use this technique for roasted red pepper soup, or use the air fryer to cook cauliflower before blending it with stock and a little heavy cream. The possibilities are limitless for hearty vegetable soups.
Want to add some crunch to your dish? Air fry some bread to make croutons or crispy bread dippers. Just a few minutes in the air fryer will turn your bread into golden perfection, adding a satisfying texture to top your soup. Or you could toss some mixed seeds and chopped nuts with oil and briefly air fry them for a crispy soup topper instead. So whether you're cooking vegetables or creating crispy garnishes, the air fryer can be a handy tool for creating mouthwatering soup. Just make sure you follow the basic air fryer rules – including no liquids allowed.