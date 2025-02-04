The Unexpected Vegetable You Should Pop Into The Air Fryer
We've all seen air fryers work their magic on everything from frozen fries to chicken wings. But what if we told you that the next great air fryer snack is, drumroll, please: cucumbers? That's right, cucumbers are stepping out of their salad and amazing cucumber sandwich comfort zone for their most recent trend where they get the crispy treatment they deserve. TikTok food creators @kassandra_cross and @giannaahernandez recently shared their new favorite crunchy hack, and honestly, it's just as brilliant as it sounds. Imagine your favorite cucumber salad, but in crispy, chip form! It's the perfect way to get your veggies in while also indulging in a satisfying crunch.
The trend is taking TikTok by storm, and it's easy to see why. Air-fried cucumbers transform the humble veggie into a whole new snack experience. Gordon Ramsey's cucumber salad trick was already a game-changer, but now we're looking at the air fryer to elevate cucumbers even further. These crispy cucumber chips are a revelation — they're light, refreshing, and offer that perfect snap. The best part? They're super easy to whip up.
How to make crispy air-fried cucumber chips (and why everyone's obsessed)
Making air-fried cucumber chips is as simple as it sounds. Start by washing and patting the cucumber dry. Less water equals more crunch and that's exactly what we want. Now slice the cucumbers thinly — think potato chip thinness (about ¼-inch thick). Season them with a bit of olive or avocado oil, salt, and whatever spices you fancy(Cajun, lemon pepper, and ranch are crowd favorites). Pop them in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes, then turn them. Do this until they're crispy and brown which will take 15 to 20 minutes total. And voilà! You have yourself a bowl of crunchy, guilt-free chips.
These are perfect for dipping in hummus or even just snacking on their own. Some say they're the perfect solution for when you just need to eat a whole cucumber but want to mix things up. With the "eat a whole cucumber" trend still making waves, it seems like air-fried cucumber chips might just be the new contender for the veggie snack of the year. If you're still not convinced, consider this: they're healthier than regular chips, low in calories, and full of that satisfying crunch we all crave. Ready to give it a go? Start with this easy recipe and see if these chips earn a permanent spot in your snack rotation.