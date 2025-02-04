The Unexpected Vegetable You Should Pop Into The Air Fryer

Making air-fried cucumber chips is as simple as it sounds. Start by washing and patting the cucumber dry. Less water equals more crunch and that's exactly what we want. Now slice the cucumbers thinly — think potato chip thinness (about ¼-inch thick). Season them with a bit of olive or avocado oil, salt, and whatever spices you fancy(Cajun, lemon pepper, and ranch are crowd favorites). Pop them in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes, then turn them. Do this until they're crispy and brown which will take 15 to 20 minutes total. And voilà! You have yourself a bowl of crunchy, guilt-free chips.

These are perfect for dipping in hummus or even just snacking on their own. Some say they're the perfect solution for when you just need to eat a whole cucumber but want to mix things up. With the "eat a whole cucumber" trend still making waves, it seems like air-fried cucumber chips might just be the new contender for the veggie snack of the year. If you're still not convinced, consider this: they're healthier than regular chips, low in calories, and full of that satisfying crunch we all crave. Ready to give it a go? Start with this easy recipe and see if these chips earn a permanent spot in your snack rotation.