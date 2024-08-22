This TikTok Salad Is An Easy Way To Use Up A Whole Cucumber

When it comes to easy-to-use ingredients for side dishes, almost nothing can beat a reliable old cucumber. They take to practically any seasoning, are perfect for pickling, and these days, make for surprisingly popular TikTok content.

TikTok user @logagm has built an audience of over 5.4 million followers thanks to his specific love of all things cucumbers (much of his previous popular content centered around Korean food), and he frequently posts videos of how he likes to prepare and eat them. One of his easy suggestions combines his love of cucumbers and Korean food, and it only revolves around a few ingredients: an entire cucumber, sliced thinly by mandoline directly into a deli quart container, store-bought kimchi along with its juice, sesame oil, sesame seeds, and a sprinkle of one of our favorite savory flavor enhancers, monosodium glutamate.

Once you combine the ingredients, all you need to do is shake them up in the container. The prep takes only a few minutes (if that, even), and once you're done, you've got yourself a side salad to eat with some rice, or like he does — by itself.

