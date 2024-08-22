This TikTok Salad Is An Easy Way To Use Up A Whole Cucumber
When it comes to easy-to-use ingredients for side dishes, almost nothing can beat a reliable old cucumber. They take to practically any seasoning, are perfect for pickling, and these days, make for surprisingly popular TikTok content.
TikTok user @logagm has built an audience of over 5.4 million followers thanks to his specific love of all things cucumbers (much of his previous popular content centered around Korean food), and he frequently posts videos of how he likes to prepare and eat them. One of his easy suggestions combines his love of cucumbers and Korean food, and it only revolves around a few ingredients: an entire cucumber, sliced thinly by mandoline directly into a deli quart container, store-bought kimchi along with its juice, sesame oil, sesame seeds, and a sprinkle of one of our favorite savory flavor enhancers, monosodium glutamate.
@logagm
Easiest way to make an entire cucumber
Once you combine the ingredients, all you need to do is shake them up in the container. The prep takes only a few minutes (if that, even), and once you're done, you've got yourself a side salad to eat with some rice, or like he does — by itself.
You can use the same method to turn cucumbers into many different salads
@logagm's method for making cucumber salad in a deli container isn't just reserved for Korean-style sides. It's really easy to slice cucumbers into a deli quart container and shake them up with a variety of ingredients to make any side salad you want. That includes condiments like sour cream mixed with dill and lemon for a quick and creamy result, or you can go super simple and add vinegar, salt, and sugar, along with a pinch of MSG like @logagm does in another video. Give your deli container a good shake to create a mock pickle.
I will give you a word of advice, however — make absolutely sure your deli lid's on there tight, because you don't want a nasty surprise when you shake that container. And if your deli container's filled to the brim, or you want to use up multiple cucumbers, just go ahead and use a mixing bowl (I hear some of you grumbling about having to wash another utensil, but sometimes good food involves a bare minimum of commitment).
When it comes down to it, cucumbers are one of the most refreshing ingredients out there; check out our recipe for half-sour cucumber salad or our unique version of cucumber ketchup, for example. The fact that they're so easy to prepare is just an added benefit. We already knew cucumbers were pretty terrific — it just took TikTok to remind the world of that fact again.