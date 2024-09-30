How Gordon Ramsay Keeps Cucumbers Crunchy In Salad

Cucumbers are tasty, refreshing, and nutritious. But let them sit too long in a salad, and you'll end up the a soggy mess. The high water content means cucumbers are perfect for a refreshing summer snack, but it also makes cucumber recipes difficult to meal prep or make in advance.

One popular method involves coating them with salt. The salt draws out water, so after a few minutes, you simply wash off the salt and pat the veggies dry. But the method leaves even the most well-washed cucumbers slightly salty, which isn't always the vibe.

Gordon Ramsay has advice. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the superstar chef explains how he keeps cucumbers crisp. While demonstrating a picnic-ready prawn-and-cucumber salad to his young daughter, Tilly, he reveals his secret: Removing the seeds.

Cucumber seeds — and the surrounding pulp — contain a lot of moisture. Getting rid of those seeds helps prevent soggy salads, but it sounds tedious and time-consuming. Luckily, Ramsay's method is quick and easy: He slices the cucumber in half lengthwise, then uses a spoon to scoop out the seeds.