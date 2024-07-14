The 2-Ingredient Snack That'll Cool You Off All Summer Long

As summer kicks into high gear and temperatures soar, using the oven seems like nothing more than a way to make yourself sweaty and uncomfortable. Summer calls for refreshing snacks that require little to no cooking, and many of us are left scouring our cabinets for whatever we have available that doesn't need heat. This could inevitably draw your eyes toward your stash of seasoning packets and make you wonder how to use those in a new way. Well, if you're in need of something cool and tasty during these warmer months, the sweet flavor of cucumbers mixed with the tangy taste of ranch is the perfect go-to. Ranch seasoning packets can make that happen.

Cucumbers are enjoyable on their own, but this is one way to add a flavorful twist. For those of us who are pressed for time, the good news is this snack doesn't take long to make. Take one cucumber, or however many you're hungry for, and slice it into coins. The packet of ranch seasoning can be applied by whatever means necessary. One way is to place the coined cucumber in a Tupperware container, pour the ranch seasoning on top, place the lid on the container, and shake until the seasoning has thoroughly coated each piece of cucumber. When you remove the lid and bite into your first piece, you'll realize you've made yourself the hottest cool snack of the season.