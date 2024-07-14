The 2-Ingredient Snack That'll Cool You Off All Summer Long
As summer kicks into high gear and temperatures soar, using the oven seems like nothing more than a way to make yourself sweaty and uncomfortable. Summer calls for refreshing snacks that require little to no cooking, and many of us are left scouring our cabinets for whatever we have available that doesn't need heat. This could inevitably draw your eyes toward your stash of seasoning packets and make you wonder how to use those in a new way. Well, if you're in need of something cool and tasty during these warmer months, the sweet flavor of cucumbers mixed with the tangy taste of ranch is the perfect go-to. Ranch seasoning packets can make that happen.
Cucumbers are enjoyable on their own, but this is one way to add a flavorful twist. For those of us who are pressed for time, the good news is this snack doesn't take long to make. Take one cucumber, or however many you're hungry for, and slice it into coins. The packet of ranch seasoning can be applied by whatever means necessary. One way is to place the coined cucumber in a Tupperware container, pour the ranch seasoning on top, place the lid on the container, and shake until the seasoning has thoroughly coated each piece of cucumber. When you remove the lid and bite into your first piece, you'll realize you've made yourself the hottest cool snack of the season.
Don't limit yourself to only ranch seasoning
Once you've given cucumbers with ranch seasoning a try, don't be afraid to venture out to other flavors. You can use whatever seasoning sounds good to you, whether that's taco seasoning or even my personal favorite, Trader Joe's Everything But The Elote seasoning. To make sure you get an extra healthy layer of seasoning on your cucumber, you can use a vegetable peeler to remove the skin prior to cutting it into coins. This will give you more wet surface area for the seasoning to cover.
What more could you add to your new summer favorite? Sauce, of course. A dip can take a good snack and make it unforgettable. The good news here is that almost any dip will do. Are you a ranch lover and the ranch seasoning isn't enough for you? Go ahead, dip those ranch cucumbers in ranch dressing. My sauce of choice is a bit of Siracha drizzled on top — the spice adds a new level of excitement to this snack. Of course, some seasonings will pair better with certain sauces. Experiment and find the flavors that taste the best to you.
This trick applies to almost any vegetable
Not only does this snack save you from heating up your house with the oven and provide you with a cooling summer treat, but cucumbers are wonderful for hydration. With high summer temperatures, staying hydrated should be a top priority. There are quite a few foods and drinks that can cool you down and help keep you hydrated during the hottest time of the year, and cucumbers with ranch seasoning are only the beginning.
There are so many vegetables that you can season up and use to beat the heat and guard against dehydration. UCLA lists bell peppers, zucchini, celery, and more as foods that can help you stay hydrated. Each of these veggies can be coated in a variety of delicious seasonings to give them some added zest. So the next time you're feeling the heat and also the hunger, grab a cucumber (or your favorite veggie) and toss it in some seasoning. There isn't really a way for this refreshing snack to go wrong.