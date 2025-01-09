The Easy Trick To Cutting Thin Potato Chips Without A Mandoline

Homemade potato chips are a snack that's delicious, crispy, and requires far fewer ingredients than store-bought ones. Whether you're frying, baking, or even microwaving potatoes for your chips, one step remains the same: slicing the potatoes as thin as possible. If you have a mandoline, this shouldn't be an issue, but without one, the task can get a little tricky. Luckily, another tool you can use is likely to be sitting in your kitchen drawer — a vegetable peeler.

This method will be a little more time-consuming than using a mandoline, but it's the best alternative to get even and thin potato slices. Once you've peeled the skin off the potato, peel off layers vertically from the top to the bottom for consistent and thin slices. Whichever cooking method you're using, it's a good idea to soak your slices in ice water just as you would before making crispy fries. This will stop the chips from oxidizing and remove their starch, giving you ultra-crunchy potato chips. Just remember to pat them dry before cooking!