You Can Make Potato Chips Right In The Microwave

If you've ever had freshly made potato chips in all their steaming-hot, crispy, crunchy glory, you've probably wondered how to make them at home. The thing is, deep frying chips is a whole complicated process. It uses up a ton of oil and has the potential to splatter all over your kitchen and even start a fire. Plus, all that oil adds a ton of fat to an already starchy snack. But there are other, simpler ways to make potato chips at home, and all you'll need is your microwave.

First, slice up some potatoes as thin as you can. You can use a good knife to do this, but a mandoline slicer will get you the super-thin slices that will crisp up the best. Soak the slices in cold water and rinse them to get some of that extra starch out, then lay them out on a paper towel-covered plate. Heat each side of the slices for three minutes each, and they should be ready. If they're not crispy enough, pop them in again for short bursts until they come out the way you like.