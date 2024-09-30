You Can Make Potato Chips Right In The Microwave
If you've ever had freshly made potato chips in all their steaming-hot, crispy, crunchy glory, you've probably wondered how to make them at home. The thing is, deep frying chips is a whole complicated process. It uses up a ton of oil and has the potential to splatter all over your kitchen and even start a fire. Plus, all that oil adds a ton of fat to an already starchy snack. But there are other, simpler ways to make potato chips at home, and all you'll need is your microwave.
First, slice up some potatoes as thin as you can. You can use a good knife to do this, but a mandoline slicer will get you the super-thin slices that will crisp up the best. Soak the slices in cold water and rinse them to get some of that extra starch out, then lay them out on a paper towel-covered plate. Heat each side of the slices for three minutes each, and they should be ready. If they're not crispy enough, pop them in again for short bursts until they come out the way you like.
Seasonings and dips for microwave chips
Getting your chips to the perfect crisp is crucial, but so is salting them properly. Before you put your slices in the microwave, sprinkle on whatever seasonings you like. Maybe some simple salt is all you really want, but don't be afraid to get adventurous. Try some chili powder, olive oil and garlic, or even some Tajín (after all, you should be putting Tajín on everything). While these chips are obviously made of potatoes, not corn, you can still make some Doritos dust at home and turn your microwaved snack into a much cheesier affair.
Considering how many potato slices you can spread out on a plate in the microwave, this method will probably only feed one person. But who says you can't have a party for one? Try making some dips to accompany your fresh chips: a clam chowder dip, perhaps, or maybe some homemade hummus. There are tons of dips you can make at home with ingredients you probably already have. I personally like some maychup (that's mayonnaise and ketchup for the uninitiated) with my french fries or tostones, so it might be a great, simple match for your freshly made chips.