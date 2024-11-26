A British Crisp Sandwich Is Almost Too Simple To Make

If you are a person with a love of sandwiches, a craving for carbohydrates, and very little food in the house, you may find your salvation in one very simple British snack: the crisp butty. Or, translated into American English, the potato chip sandwich. A longtime U.K. fave, the sandwich gained global popularity in 2022 when an Instagram post about it from Nigella Lawson went viral, with nearly 2 million views to date. In the video, the famed cookbook author and TV personality rapturously describes the crisp butty ("heaven," she says), while showing viewers how to make one.

Not that you really need a recipe. The typical crisp sandwich comprises only three ingredients (bread, butter, potato chips), and its staunchest partisans insist that's all you need. The sandwich is related to another British carb bomb, the chip butty — "chips" in this instance, of course, denoting what Americans would call french fries. Just a pile of fries squeezed between two pieces of bread and sometimes doused in malt vinegar, it's a popular item at British fish-and-chips shops. Given the logistical hassle of frying up potatoes, the chip butty might be a tall order to make at home — but the crisp sandwich is objectively a breeze. All you do is take a couple pieces of white bread, slather on some salted butter (Nigella is famously a fan of generously buttered bread), and pile on the chips. But it's important, in that case, to make every ingredient count.