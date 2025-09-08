Air Fryer Egg Toast Makes Mornings More Delicious

While the egg toast — also known as "egg in a hole" — has been around for generations, the air fryer has perfected the recipe, making it almost foolproof. To find out exactly how air fryers streamline egg toast, The Takeout spoke to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board. "Air fryer egg toast works beautifully because of the circulating heat," says Serrano-Bahri. "The best method is to cut or press a shallow pocket in a slice of bread, crack an egg into it, and air fry until the white is just set and the yolk is still a little runny." Serrano-Bahri recommends brushing the bread with butter or oil to keep the crust crisp, and cooking it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about six to eight minutes, although the exact time depends on how runny you like your yolk. Soft yolks need to be air fried for only a short time, while set yolks need more.

Which breads work best for this recipe? "Sturdier breads like sourdough, whole grain, or brioche work best," says Serrano-Bahri. "They hold up to the air fryer's heat without getting too brittle and create a nice crisp crust with a tender inside." Softer sandwich bread can work, but it's more likely to buckle. Once you've nailed the timing, you'll see why fans of the crunchy texture of air-fried panko deviled eggs or even air fryer hard-boiled eggs also keep this breakfast hack in heavy rotation.