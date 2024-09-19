Can You Cook Hard Boiled Eggs In The Air Fryer?

Who said that hard-boiled eggs needed to be boiled? Okay, sure. The folks at Merriam-Webster might get persnickety about the definition, but we're a little more lenient. Boiling isn't the only way to cook an egg in its shell: Believe it or not, you can get the same result from air frying.

Air-fried hard-boiled eggs aren't just a fun way to stick it to Big Dictionary. They're also a practical kitchen hack. While egg cookers might be the best way to cook hard-boiled eggs, air fryers can work double-duty if you don't want to shell out for another appliance. They make it easy to cook eggs en masse, without waiting for water to boil. Plus, the method doesn't take up stovetop space — valuable real estate when cooking for a crowd.

To cook eggs, preheat your air fryer to 270 F. Once it's ready, place the eggs inside and set a timer for 15 minutes. If you prefer a barely-set yolk, keep them in for 12 minutes. Ten minutes will leave you with a runny, soft-boiled yolk. Once the eggs are done, dunk them in a bowl of ice water. It'll keep them from cooking further and make them easier to peel.

No air fryer? No problem. You can also bake eggs in the oven. It'll take longer, though: Keep your eggs in for 30 minutes at 350 F.