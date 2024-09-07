It's Time To Start Cleaning Your Air Fryer The Right Way

While using air fryer liners will make cleanup easier, it doesn't override the need to clean the appliance, as crumbs and spatter can get lodged in its inner parts. If applying parchment paper as a liner, remember that it's intended to be discarded after one use. Silicone inserts can be reused, but please clean them after each use.

For years, TikTokkers advised that the best cleaning hack is soaking the basket with soapy water and then warming it using the fryer. As seen in posts from @kingbcouve and @skinnytaste, it looks like some gunk does get removed. However, while soaking the basket is a good first step, you then need to scrub away hardened grease. And while the influencers are careful to only partially fill the basket with water before warming, this still doesn't lessen the risk of water leaking into the machinery of the air fryer, potentially shorting it out.

Speaking of damaging surfaces, use gentle cleansers as well as soft scrubbers. Dish soap is all you need to properly clean an air fryer; chemical-forward cleaning products for traditional ovens, such as Easy-Off, can erode the outer and inner non-stick surfaces.

Now that you know how to properly clean it, use your air fryer to the fullest with other smart habits. Always preheat the machine, know what foods benefit from a light spray of cooking oil before cooking, and be sure not to overcrowd the basket, so hot air can properly circulate. And one last genius cleaning hack: sop up excess grease from the basket with a slice of white sandwich bread!