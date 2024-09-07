It's Time To Start Cleaning Your Air Fryer The Right Way
Air fryers are a real time-saver in the kitchen. Luckily, this appliance that cooks quickly can be cleaned quickly as well. However, one of the most common mistakes when using an air fryer is not keeping it regularly cleaned. And we're not just talking about wiping down the basket, though that's important to do. The types of foods typically cooked within — think roasted fish, crispy fries, and chicken wings reheated in the air fryer — tend to leave residue like crumbs or sauce that can get caked on over time, so frequent, thorough cleaning is a must.
An air fryer typically isn't one self-contained unit — be sure to find the parts that are removable and clean them individually. If you have a dishwasher, check each piece to see if it's dishwasher safe. Take out any parchment paper inserts or silicone liners used in the basket prior to a full cleaning. Soak the basket in soapy warm water to loosen some of the burnt grime, then gently scrub for removal. Even the inside coil can be cleaned with just dish soap, water, and a gentle sponge or towel. Wipe the other removable pieces clean before reinstalling them.
The correct method to clean your air fryer
Prevention is critical to keeping your air fryer clean. Be sure to give the fryer at least a surface cleaning after each use. Wipe down the exterior of the unit with a soft cloth, remove any liners from the basket, dump out any crumbs that accumulated, and wipe the basket with the cloth or a paper towel to absorb any liquids or grease that pooled during cooking. It's recommended to give the air fryer a more thorough cleaning after every 3-4 uses, or weekly, if using the unit on a regular basis. Always unplug the air fryer before cleaning it, and never submerge the full unit in water, as it's an electrical device.
For a deeper cleaning, first, remove any parts that can be detached from the main unit. Soak the basket outside of the air fryer for at least 30 minutes, then use a soft sponge or bottle brush to scrub off the more stubborn stains, as using heavy-duty scrubbing tools could damage the surfaces you're attempting to clean. Wipe down all other detachable parts and let them air dry before putting them back into the machine; you still need to clean the inner workings, and installing damp air fryer parts could introduce harmful bacteria to the unit. As for cleaning the inside and coil, utilize similar processes used to clean the outside and basket. Empty out loose crumbs, then swab out the inside with a damp, soft towel, repeating as necessary.
Common air fryer cleaning mistakes
While using air fryer liners will make cleanup easier, it doesn't override the need to clean the appliance, as crumbs and spatter can get lodged in its inner parts. If applying parchment paper as a liner, remember that it's intended to be discarded after one use. Silicone inserts can be reused, but please clean them after each use.
For years, TikTokkers advised that the best cleaning hack is soaking the basket with soapy water and then warming it using the fryer. As seen in posts from @kingbcouve and @skinnytaste, it looks like some gunk does get removed. However, while soaking the basket is a good first step, you then need to scrub away hardened grease. And while the influencers are careful to only partially fill the basket with water before warming, this still doesn't lessen the risk of water leaking into the machinery of the air fryer, potentially shorting it out.
Speaking of damaging surfaces, use gentle cleansers as well as soft scrubbers. Dish soap is all you need to properly clean an air fryer; chemical-forward cleaning products for traditional ovens, such as Easy-Off, can erode the outer and inner non-stick surfaces.
Now that you know how to properly clean it, use your air fryer to the fullest with other smart habits. Always preheat the machine, know what foods benefit from a light spray of cooking oil before cooking, and be sure not to overcrowd the basket, so hot air can properly circulate. And one last genius cleaning hack: sop up excess grease from the basket with a slice of white sandwich bread!