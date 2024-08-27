How To Reheat Leftover Chicken Wings In An Air Fryer

Whether you prefer wings from Wingstop or prepping them at home, wings are an affordable, tasty choice. But they're also one of the easiest foods to over-order. If your gameday party ended up a little under-attended, don't fret. Pop those leftover wings in the air fryer and they'll be almost as crispy and delicious as when they were fresh.

Advertisement

An air fryer is the best tool for this job because it functions as a convection oven. Convection ovens evenly circulate heat throughout the cooking vessel using a fan, meaning you won't have a few hot wings in the center of the basket surrounded by cold ones. Plus, since an air fryer doesn't literally fry the food, it's not going to weigh your wings down with extra oil in the reheating process.

One drawback is that an air fryer is small, so if you have a lot of wings to reheat, you may have to do so in batches. However, the wings should only take about 10 minutes to reheat per batch. Simply take room temperature wings, spritz them with cooking spray, and heat at 350 degrees to 375 degrees Fahrenheit to achieve chicken wings as good as the day you ordered them.

Advertisement