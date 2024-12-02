How To Give Deviled Eggs The Crunchiest Texture Imaginable

Deep-frying makes nearly everything tastier. But sometimes, you're just not in the mood for greasy food. When you want to recreate that crunchy, fried texture without the oil, an air fryer can be a great workaround. And, when it comes to deviled eggs, you can use this popular appliance to transform the egg whites into a whole new texture experience. Just coat your hard-boiled egg whites in breadcrumbs and prepare your taste buds for a devilish crunch that you didn't know you needed in your life.

There are many ways to make deviled eggs. These tasty one-bite treats are a mainstay at summer cookouts and winter holiday meals. Experienced hosts love them because you can load up the hors d'oeuvre platter while you wait for the entrees to come out of the oven. As if deviled eggs aren't delicious enough already, putting Panko-coated egg whites in the air fryer is a great way to add a fresh twist to this beloved dinner party staple.