How To Give Deviled Eggs The Crunchiest Texture Imaginable
Deep-frying makes nearly everything tastier. But sometimes, you're just not in the mood for greasy food. When you want to recreate that crunchy, fried texture without the oil, an air fryer can be a great workaround. And, when it comes to deviled eggs, you can use this popular appliance to transform the egg whites into a whole new texture experience. Just coat your hard-boiled egg whites in breadcrumbs and prepare your taste buds for a devilish crunch that you didn't know you needed in your life.
There are many ways to make deviled eggs. These tasty one-bite treats are a mainstay at summer cookouts and winter holiday meals. Experienced hosts love them because you can load up the hors d'oeuvre platter while you wait for the entrees to come out of the oven. As if deviled eggs aren't delicious enough already, putting Panko-coated egg whites in the air fryer is a great way to add a fresh twist to this beloved dinner party staple.
The simple way to make crispy air-fried deviled eggs
Once you've worked out the best way to hard boil your eggs (you can cook them in a pan or an egg cooker for a low-effort option), cut them in half and remove the yolks. Set these to one side as you'll be coming back to them later. Dip your egg whites in flour and lightly coat them in an emulsion of beaten egg. Next, roll the whites in a mix of Panko breadcrumbs and crushed Ritz crackers seasoned with garlic powder, parsley, and salt and pepper. You can also add some cayenne if you're feeling spicy. Place your eggs in the air fryer, being careful not to overcrowd the basket, and cook at 390 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to 10 minutes, turning halfway through.
Once your eggs are golden-brown, it's time for the most important part: flavor. Mash up those egg yolks and mix them with the seasonings of your choice. You can stir in sweet relish, Dijon mustard, chives, paprika, pickle juice, and even drizzle in a little Tabasco sauce if you want to heat things up. Pipe the filling into the crunchy egg whites and sprinkle with a chive garnish before serving.