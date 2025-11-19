The Aldi Ice Cream Sandwich That Rivals A Trader Joe's Favorite

Aldi and Trader Joe's share a similar origin story — in fact, in some respects, it's the same, since TJ's is owned by Aldi Nord while U.S. Aldis fall under the umbrella of Aldi Süd. In some countries, including Belgium and Germany, you may even find Trader Joe's products at Aldi, which is just one of the ways German Aldis differ from American ones. The inventory might not overlap here in the U.S., but some Aldi products are pretty similar to the ones carried by its sister store — and one such item is the chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches.

Both the Aldi Sundae Shoppe and the Trader Joe's Sublime chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches consist of a vanilla ice cream filling sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies. The ice cream layer in both brands is further embellished with an outer coating of chocolate chips. A Reddit user raved about Aldi's sandwiches, saying, "These taste JUST like the sublime ice cream sandwiches at Trader Joe's. I'm in trouble." Meanwhile, another Redditor enthused, "I thought they were delicious," and another chimed in, "I will be grabbing a second box for sure!"