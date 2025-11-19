The Aldi Ice Cream Sandwich That Rivals A Trader Joe's Favorite
Aldi and Trader Joe's share a similar origin story — in fact, in some respects, it's the same, since TJ's is owned by Aldi Nord while U.S. Aldis fall under the umbrella of Aldi Süd. In some countries, including Belgium and Germany, you may even find Trader Joe's products at Aldi, which is just one of the ways German Aldis differ from American ones. The inventory might not overlap here in the U.S., but some Aldi products are pretty similar to the ones carried by its sister store — and one such item is the chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches.
Both the Aldi Sundae Shoppe and the Trader Joe's Sublime chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches consist of a vanilla ice cream filling sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies. The ice cream layer in both brands is further embellished with an outer coating of chocolate chips. A Reddit user raved about Aldi's sandwiches, saying, "These taste JUST like the sublime ice cream sandwiches at Trader Joe's. I'm in trouble." Meanwhile, another Redditor enthused, "I thought they were delicious," and another chimed in, "I will be grabbing a second box for sure!"
Aldi doesn't sell the ice cream sandwiches year-round
One way in which Trader Joe's wins the chocolate chip ice cream sandwich war is that its Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches appear to be sold year-round. Aldi's Sundae Shoppe ice cream sandwiches, however, are only a seasonal item, as they are showing as out of stock at the time of writing. I don't recall seeing them at my local Aldi stores recently, either. Aldi has also, in the past, carried the original Chipwiches as an item in the beloved Aisle of Shame (metaphorically, that is — they had to have been kept in the freezer case, since otherwise, they'd have melted). But, again, these seem to have been a limited-time offering.
More recently, Aldi has offered pumpkin spice ice cream sandwiches in jack-o'-lantern shapes, which were one of the top finds for October 2025. As they were clearly Halloween-themed, they disappeared from store shelves once the holiday was in the rear-view mirror. Aldi does, however, have one ice cream sandwich in its permanent rotation: the Vanilla Frozen Dairy Dessert Sandwiches, also from Sundae Shoppe.