What's New At Aldi In October 2025: Top Finds To Grab Fast
September and November are both months on the cusp — one's holding on to summer, while the other's ready to rush headlong into winter. October, however, is peak fall, and in recent years it's also morphed into a month-long spooky celebration. While Aldi was founded in Germany (where Halloween isn't that big of a deal), the U.S. outposts of the grocery chain are entirely on board with the holiday and already deep into fall feels and gourd vibes.
While Aldi is known for keeping many seasonal items in the cult-favorite Aisle of Shame, this month's finds are scattered throughout the store. Halloween-shaped and pumpkin-flavored foods are out in abundance, as are household items to get you in the spooky spirit. While you can take them or leaf them, we'd advise snatching them up while they're still available. After all, you know what they say: Fall good things must come to an end.
Spooky cereal
Some of Aldi's cereals seem to be copycat clones of major brands, but for Halloween last year, the chain came up with something pretty original: Millville Peanut Butter Bats. Back for another spooky season, this peanut butter and chocolate corn cereal is basically what you'd get if Count Chocula and Reese's Puffs had a baby — except it costs only half as much as its name-brand parents.
Halloween cheeses
You can always count on Aldi to come up with themed cheeses for any holiday. Last year, the chain's Halloween cheese assortment included Freaky Franken Sage Derby Cheese, Scary Pumpkin Spice Cheese, and Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar. All of these selections are back this year, along with a new addition: Death by Garlic Black Cheddar Cheese. We have yet to sink a fang into it, but we hear that a chunk a day keeps the vampires away.
Pumpkin-flavored mac and cheese
Looking for fall-flavored comfort food? Aldi's house brand, Specially Selected, is featuring a Fall Harvest macaroni and cheese mix. The noodles are pretty standard (thick elbow macaroni with ridges), but the sauce couldn't be more autumnal if it tried. Made with pumpkin, butternut squash, cheddar cheese, tomato paste, garlic, and onion, the sauce is not only seasonal in appearance (thanks to its three orange ingredients) but also far more complex in flavor than your run-of-the-mill boxed mac and cheese.
Ghost and pumpkin pizzas
For the fifth year in a row, Aldi is ringing in the Halloween season with two seasonally-appropriate pizzas. The ghost-shaped version is a white pizza with cream sauce and mozzarella cheese. To give it that Halloween flair, it's embellished with black olive eyes and a marinara squiggle for a mouth. The pumpkin-shaped pizza is topped with marinara sauce and cheddar. Its eyes are made from mozzarella, while its smile is composed of cream sauce.
Jack-o'-lantern ice cream sandwiches
If you'll be eating a jack-o'-lantern pizza for your Halloween dinner, what better way to finish off the meal than with a jack-o'-lantern ice cream sandwich? Aldi's got you covered. The Sundae Shoppe pumpkin ice cream sandwiches come in a box of four. Each cookie is pumpkin spice flavored, while the ice cream peeking through the jack-o'-lantern's eyes, nose, and mouth is classic vanilla.
Fall pie slice chocolates
In previous years, Aldi has offered Belgian chocolates shaped like pumpkins and apples (both of which are back for 2025). This year, however, Aldi's proving that the pie's the limit with specialty chocolates — literally. The chain's new collection is called "Fall Pie Slices," featuring chocolates shaped exactly as you'd imagine. The lineup includes fall classics like pumpkin, salted caramel, and pecan, as well as less seasonal flavors like chocolate cream and lemon cheesecake.
Pumpkin caramel kringle
For all the non-Midwesterners out there, Kringle is an oval-shaped Danish pastry with a sweet filling. Although the pastry is often associated with the winter holidays in Scandinavian countries, here in the United States you'll find kringles for all occasions, including birthdays, Mardi Gras, and the Fourth of July. Aldi doesn't offer store-brand kringles, but it occasionally does carry ones baked by Wisconsin-based brand Racine Danish Kringles. This October, the chain is selling a pumpkin-caramel-filled kringle that would make the perfect centerpiece for a fall-themed brunch.
Autumn coffee pods
Ever since Starbucks introduced its pumpkin spice latte back in 2003, pumpkin-flavored coffee drinks have been a fall staple. Of course, Aldi's fall K-cup sampler features the expected pumpkin pie pods, but it also includes other fall (and fall-adjacent) flavors such as vanilla nut pumpkin pie, apple pie, maple pecan, Southern pecan, salted caramel, caramel crumb bun, cinnamon sticky bun, cinnamon hazelnut, oatmeal cookie, coconut macaroon, and chocolate fudge brownie. (Some may not sound all that autumnal, but they're still pretty darn tasty.)
Pumpkin-scented candles
If your fall decorating aesthetic is more low-key autumnal harvest than full-on Halloween kitsch, Aldi's Kirkton House pumpkin-pie-scented candle is the October find for you. Not only does it smell amazing, but it looks great too. The candle comes in a glass jar and consists of an orange wax base topped with cream-colored swirls and a spray of orange-colored blossoms.
Boo-tiful ghost ceramics
The Aisle of Shame is filled with more Halloween-themed decorative items than you can shake a broomstick at this October — from pumpkin pillows to spooky spatulas to witchy wax melts. One of our favorites is a collection of irresistibly cute ceramic ghosts. One of them is even walking a sweet little spectral doggo. It simply doesn't get much cuter (or spookier) than that.