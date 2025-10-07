What's New At Aldi In October 2025: Top Finds To Grab Fast

September and November are both months on the cusp — one's holding on to summer, while the other's ready to rush headlong into winter. October, however, is peak fall, and in recent years it's also morphed into a month-long spooky celebration. While Aldi was founded in Germany (where Halloween isn't that big of a deal), the U.S. outposts of the grocery chain are entirely on board with the holiday and already deep into fall feels and gourd vibes.

While Aldi is known for keeping many seasonal items in the cult-favorite Aisle of Shame, this month's finds are scattered throughout the store. Halloween-shaped and pumpkin-flavored foods are out in abundance, as are household items to get you in the spooky spirit. While you can take them or leaf them, we'd advise snatching them up while they're still available. After all, you know what they say: Fall good things must come to an end.