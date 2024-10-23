Review: Aldi's Halloween Cheese Assortment Has One Truly Scary Option

Pumpkin shapes and hard wax shells might be enough to make these cheese options spooky-looking, but it's their flavors that scare me the most. Because of its moldy-colored green exterior, I was most hesitant to try the Freaky Franken Sage Derby. Turns out the sage Derby is actually not the worst of the bunch. In fact, sage Derby is a traditional British cheese with a fairly mild taste. The greenish cheese has a light herb flavor and is considered a hard cheese.

The not-so-crazy Bat Knit cheese is the most basic and second-tastiest cheese of Aldi's Halloween trio. The aged cheddar would taste just fine on a simple cracker and is overall nothing to be scared of. Unfortunately, this is where the pleasantness ends.

The pumpkin spiced cheese is grainy and, though it smells heavily of cinnamon, it's not the kind of sweet cheese you'd want on a morning bagel. This pumpkin-shaped creation is a Wensleydale cheese, which is known for being crumbly and creamy. However, this particular pumpkin is gritty without any creamy texture at all; it was difficult to cut and fell apart at the first slice. Sorry to break it to all the PSL fanatics, but not everything needs to be Pumpkin Spice flavored. Truthfully, pumpkin spice flavoring belongs in coffee and some baked goods. Outside of that, keep the warm spices away from your cheese boards.