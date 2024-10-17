Aldi's Pumpkin Spice And Peppermint Cold Foam Review: A Cup Of Holiday Cheer

To give both cold foams a fair shake (as you should shake the cans a few times before use), I made a simple cup of coffee poured over ice at home. The coffee itself was a light roast with a bit of sugar and just a touch of milk poured in. The cold foam is meant to be the star of this cold caffeine moment.

As for the peppermint variety Aldi is offering, it does the job it was meant to do. The foam is creamy, sweet, and just a little peppermint-y, so it doesn't overpower the coffee at all. The directions on the can suggest filling the glass three-quarters of the way to leave room for the cold foam. However, the peppermint flavor is so light I could have made a glass half full of cold foam and been even more satisfied.

But the beauty of this cold foam is that while its flavor is a bit mild, it leaves room for you to perfect your home barista skills. Perhaps you could buy a peppermint coffee creamer from Aldi to really dial up the holiday cheer or make simple iced latte to let the foam shine as the main flavoring ingredient.

Either way, the peppermint-flavored cold foam is enjoyable, but might be a bit early to the party. Personally, I'm still enjoying my pumpkin and other fall-centric tastes until December hits.