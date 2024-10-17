Aldi's Pumpkin Spice And Peppermint Cold Foam Review: A Cup Of Holiday Cheer
The weather has begun to turn, but Aldi recognizes the iced coffee fiends don't care about an early frost. So, why spend more than $6 at Starbucks for a cold foam-topped drink when Aldi has two limited-edition holiday cold foam options?
Aldi has just added Peppermint Cold Foam and Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam to its shelves. Both foams come in a 13-ounce can, are made with real cream and milk (apologies to the dairy intolerant), and are 45 calories per a 1/3-cup serving. These whipped cream-style cans feature a nozzle that makes it easy to top any at-home iced coffee drink.
The real question is whether these Aldi foams will satisfy the dedicated cold coffee drinkers, and by the grace of the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, I do believe we have success. Aldi's cold foams can help you ring in the holiday season with an ice-cold glass of java.
Aldi's Peppermint Cold Foam is mild but tasty
To give both cold foams a fair shake (as you should shake the cans a few times before use), I made a simple cup of coffee poured over ice at home. The coffee itself was a light roast with a bit of sugar and just a touch of milk poured in. The cold foam is meant to be the star of this cold caffeine moment.
As for the peppermint variety Aldi is offering, it does the job it was meant to do. The foam is creamy, sweet, and just a little peppermint-y, so it doesn't overpower the coffee at all. The directions on the can suggest filling the glass three-quarters of the way to leave room for the cold foam. However, the peppermint flavor is so light I could have made a glass half full of cold foam and been even more satisfied.
But the beauty of this cold foam is that while its flavor is a bit mild, it leaves room for you to perfect your home barista skills. Perhaps you could buy a peppermint coffee creamer from Aldi to really dial up the holiday cheer or make simple iced latte to let the foam shine as the main flavoring ingredient.
Either way, the peppermint-flavored cold foam is enjoyable, but might be a bit early to the party. Personally, I'm still enjoying my pumpkin and other fall-centric tastes until December hits.
Aldi's Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam is full of fall flavor
The winner of the Aldi cold foam battle is by far the Pumpkin Spice flavor. Like the Peppermint, this foam is sweet and creamy, but the Pumpkin Spice is much stronger in flavor. The orange-tinted color of the foam is a visual hint that this foam will bless your coffee with a powerful hit of cinnamon and nutmeg.
Pumpkin spice fanatics can rest easy knowing this cold foam delivers on its promises. Sip your at-home iced latte while snacking on a plate of pumpkin spiced pretzels and bam: You've got cozy fall vibes without ever leaving your kitchen. Starbucks may be the king of seasonal drops, but Chicago winter weather is guaranteed to keep this author at home and feeling grateful for a 13-ounce can of cold foam from Aldi.
All this being said, Aldi's seasonal cold foams won't be around forever. Before the grocery chain starts clearing out the cold-weather treats, you'll want to stock up on these dairy toppings.